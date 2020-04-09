Tags:

It is too difficult to learn all about the complexity of the techniques or tips on writing, especially if it comes from academic . But that's the challenge, how to learn and practice, especially complexity of writing essays. Essays here are intended to refer to the academic. How to write a good essay and correctly ? This is a guide from the book "Méthodologie de la thèse et du mémoire", how to assess an essay.

A. Organizing

1. Opening the invite

2. The transition between the paragraphs that have the intellectual depth

3. The flow is controlled

4. A satisfactory conclusion

B. The idea of ​​Contents

1. Topics that have a focus

2. The original or a very new idea

3. The quality of detail

4. Various details that support should be carefully and precisely

C. Contents

1. Strong interaction between the reader with the author in a way to involve

2. Purpose of writing should at least be in accordance with the wishes of the reader

3. Strong honesty in writing in ushering readers to the purpose of the reader

D. writing conventions

1. pronunciation

2. grammar

3. The use of words or diction

4. Paragraph

5. Attention to the rules of standard

E. Choice of words or phrases

1. Careful, thorough and specific

2. Clear and beautiful

3. Effective and appropriate

4. This means that not all of which portray an ambiguous

F. Sentence structure

1. Strong, varied and aimed at

2. Original ideas and new

3. Realistic or real

4. Natural dialogue

5. Stages and the style of language

It is complicated isn’t? But, many academics have passed the test of this essay. - Comments: 0